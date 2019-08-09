|
Mabel Anne "Sally" Allen
1922—2019
Mabel Anne "Sally" Allen, 96, of Seward, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Prairie View Assisted Living Community in Winnebago. She was born October 1, 1922 in Hampshire, IL, the daughter of Henry Phillip and Susan Mabel (Dow) Schneider. She graduated from Hampshire High School in 1940. Sally married Brewster Dudley "Buster" Allen on June 14, 1944 in Hayward, CA. In 1946 they settled and farmed in Hampshire and then in 1966, they settled in rural Seward, continuing dairy farming. She was a member of the Seward Congregational Church where she taught Sunday School, chaired the Women's Fellowship, was a deacon and trustee and played in the Bell Choir. She was an avid reader and after retiring enjoyed traveling including a trip to Alaska. Sally was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sally is survived by her children, Bruce (Alane) Allen of Indianapolis, IN, Barbara (Carl "Michael") Binz of Dubuque, IA, Bryan (Bev) Allen of Seward, Beth (Michael) Cowman of Winnebago, Bonnie (Dan) Gesin of Winnebago, Bretta (Alan) Holstein of Stillman Valley; special family member, Virgil (Gloria) Vogel of Hampshire.
grandchildren, Todd (Irene) Allen, Nathaniel (Jessica Jacks) Allen, Joshua Allen, Sara Binz, Laura (Jason) Weiss, Steven (Chelsea) Binz, Angi Allen, Carmen (Mike) Shank, Nathan (Danielle) Allen, Ashley (Brennan) Spielman, Matt (Jessica) Cowman, Tracy (Jamey) Schoenhard, Praise (Preston) Huhn, Dan (Sunny Crews) Cowman, Kristen Long, Becky (Chris) Atten, Allen Long.
fifty one great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces; sister-in-law, Gladys Schneider of Watertown, WI.
Sally is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Brewster Allen; brother, James Schneider; sisters, Eleanor Bennett, Ruth Zenk; special family member, Thomas Vogel.
Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Seward Congregational Church, 3029 S. Pecatonica Rd., Seward with Pastor Joel Hicke officiating. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the Rockford Rescue Mission and Northern Illinois Hospice in Rockford. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019