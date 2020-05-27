|
|
Mabel "Scotti" Lichtenheld 1924—2020
Born Mabel Gillett in Glasgow Scotland on September 18, 1924, Scotti grew up in Rockford, graduating from Rockford West High School in 1942. She attended nursing school at Wesleyan College in Chicago, where she got the nick-name Scotti and graduated with an RN Degree. While at nursing school, she met Jack Lichtenheld on a blind date, and they were married in January of 1948. Scotti and Jack raised 5 children, 4 boys and a girl, in a nurturing, if tumultuous, household. Scotti went back to work as a nurse in the early 1960's. Over the next 50 years plus, as a nurse, a counselor and a public speaker for the Northern Illinois Women's Center, she strongly advocated for women's healthcare and reproductive rights. Scotti was also an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockford for over 60 years, serving multiple times on the board and as president of the congregation. She died peacefully in the presence of her loving family on February 1, 2020. Scotti's legacy will be carried on by her 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, as well as the many people influenced by her kind and gentle example. There will be a virtual memorial service for Scotti on Sunday, May 31st. Go to uurockford.org to participate. Donations can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church or to Northern Illinois Hospice.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020