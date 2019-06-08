|
Madelyn Greensides 1935—2019
Madelyn I. Greensides, 84 of Loves Park passed away Saturday June 8, 2019. Born February 6, 1935 in White Pigeon, MI, daughter of Howard and Catherine (Friesner) Huff. Retired from Rock River Distributors. Member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Survivors include her husband, Richard; children, Linda (Lewis) Schemel, Douglas (JoAnn) Greensides, Sharon (Gregory) Yates, Steven Greensides and Mary Freeman; 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren with 3 on the way; sister June Spence and brother, Richard Huff; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son, Michael, grandson, Michael Freeman and parents.
Services 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 13, 2019 in Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford. Visitation Wednesday 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Delehanty Funeral home, Ltd., 401 River Lane Loves Park and 10 a.m. to service time Thursday in the church. Burial in Constantine, MI. In lieu of flowers memorials to the church,. For full obituary visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 8 to June 11, 2019