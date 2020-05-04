|
|
Mae Spencer 1942—2020
Mae Katherine "Grandma Dynamite" Spencer, of Rockford departed this earthly life May 1, 2020. She was born November 3, 1942 in Jackson, TN the daughter of Vance and Willett Horton. Mae lived in Rockford since 1996 coming from Joliet, IL. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church formerly serving as a nurse and in the choir. Mae loved to play bingo. She graduated from Mary High School in Jackson, TN later to attend Joliet Junior College.
Mae leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter, Renee Spencer; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; two brothers, Robert (Sheryl) Horton and Ray Horton; three sisters, Gloria Daniels, Ruth (Percy) Roby and Nora Stewart a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, three sisters, two brothers.
Walking visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020