Maida R. Nowicki 1923—2020
Maida R. Nowicki, 96, of Rockford passed away January 9, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Heartland Hospice. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020