Manuel "Moe" M. Chapa 1954—2019
Manuel "Moe" M. Chapa, 64, of Rockford, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on July 3, 2019 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Born November 12, 1954 in Castroville, TX, the son of Omero & Manuela (Gamboa) Chapa. Graduated Auburn High School, class of 1973. He married Sheri Borgen on July 7, 1984 in Rockford. He was a very proud member of Labor's Local #32, Where he worked for many years up until his retirement. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed fishing, drawing, dancing and playing poker with his friends and family. Those who knew him would say he had a good sense of humor, loved telling his stories, and was willing to help anyone in need
Survivors include his loving wife Sheri; children, Heather Chapa, Rhiannan (Michael) DeSimone, Martin Chapa, and Annalee Chapa; grandchild, Blake DeSimone; siblings Sylvia (Henry) Ramos, Homer (Becky) Chapa; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents and sister Sandy Michel.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 8 to July 10, 2019