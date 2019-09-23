|
|
Manuel M. "Manny" Livesay 1939—2019
Manuel M. "Manny" Livesay, 80, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 3, 1939 in Morristown, TN, the son of Mack and Daisy (Morgan) Livesay. Manny graduated from Winnebago High School and Rockford College. He served in the United States Army. Manny married Karen Greenman on November 24, 1963. He was an active member of First Free Church in Rockford for over 50 years. Manny was employed as a speech and language pathologist for the Winnebago School District for over 40 years. He loved singing, and was a member of the First Free choir and the Kings Men IV quartet for 45 years. Manny enjoyed golfing in his spare time.
Manny is loved by his wife, Karen; daughters, Amy (Sanjiv) Joshi and Rachel (Kohnan) Penney; grandchildren, Kayla, Alissa, Kamlen, Seth and Kira; great-grandchildren, Juniper and Silas; sister, Diana Cullen; nieces and nephews, Douglas, Kirk, Heather, Deesa, Timothy and Matthew; as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Larry.
A visitation will be held from 10-12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Free Church, 2223 North Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 with a Celebration of Life to start at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Chuck Rife officiating. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019