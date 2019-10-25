Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marabelle Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marabelle Marie Carroll


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marabelle Marie Carroll Obituary
Marabelle Marie Carroll 1938—2019
Marabelle Marie Carroll, 98, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away on October 22, 2019, surrounded by her family at Centre Avenue Health. Marabelle was born January 3, 1921, in Beaver Creek, Illinois, to Nicholas and Fannie (Stubblefield) Basler.
Marabelle married Donald R. Carroll on December 10, 1938. She then followed her husband to Effingham, IL, and Dallas, TX. Upon Don's return from WWII, the couple moved to Stockton, IL, to run a farm, and then to Rockford, IL, where Marabelle worked with Don for 27 years at Swedish American Hospital. Spirited to the last and fondly called GiGi (great-grandma), Marabelle will be remembered for her incredible chicken and dumplings, love of Washington, D.C., nail-painting expertise, support of her family's education, wily Easter egg hunting, and insatiable sweet tooth.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice K. (Dale) Rushneck of Fort Collins, CO; and son, Donald L. (Julie) Carroll of Rockford, IL; grandchildren, David Rushneck, Jennifer (Amy) Rushneck, Nikki Sands, Jenna (Darek) Gawronski; and great-grandchildren, Tae and Zyah Rushneck, Farrah Sands, and Garrett Gawronski.
Preceding Marabelle in death were an infant daughter, Nancy Eileen Carroll, her parents, four siblings and her husband.
A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Young Funeral Home, Greenville, Illinois. Interment will follow at Wisetown Cemetery in Beaver Creek, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525, to whom the family extends their gratitude. Funeral arrangements were handled by Bohlender Funeral Chapel in Fort Collins, and Young Funeral Home in Greenville. Friends may send condolences to the family at youngfh.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marabelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.