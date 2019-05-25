|
|
Maralyn L. Morgan 1931—2019
Maralyn L. Morgan, 87, of Rockford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in her home. Born December 5, 1931 as the biggest baby in Pecatonica, IL; daughter of Harold and Gladys (Becker) McMahon. She was a 1949 graduate of Muldoon High School. Married Jack H. Morgan on July 29, 1950 in Rockford at St. Patrick's Church.He predeceased her on September 27, 2015. Maralyn was a charter member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and choir including the Diocesan Chorale. Maralyn enjoyed writing poems for family members' birthdays and anniversaries and loved to put together yearly photo albums of all the pictures she took.
Maralyn is lovingly survived by her children, Mary Strand, Jane Porter, Bill Morgan, Barb (Tom) Taylor and Daniel Morgan; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; sister, Dorothy Schreiber; brothers, Jim and Neil McMahon; daughter-in- law, Sheryl Morgan; grandsons, Morgan Strand, Erik and Brian Morgan.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5p.m. to 7p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, with the Rosary recited at 7p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. To express condolences online and see full obituary, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to all of Maralyn's caregivers.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019