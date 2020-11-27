Marcell D. Patmythes 1964—2020

Marcell Denise Patmythes 56 of Roscoe, IL passed away November 15, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on March 25, 1964 in Rockford, IL. Daughter of Glen and Alleda ( Nelson) Lutzow. Marcell graduated from Belvidere High School in 1982 and obtained her Cosmetology License from Altamore Beauty School shortly after her graduation. Marcell was a Beautician for 38 years. Marcell married the love of her life Jeff Patmythes on June 25th 2007 in Alexandria, MN. Marcell loved to cook. She would be the first one to make food for anyone that was going through a tough time. She also became an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Her game day feasts were second to none. She was also a big supporter of the Black Smoke Pulling Team and regularly attend Bible Study.

Marcell is survived by her Husband Jeff, Children Skylar (Becky) Purifoy, Symonne Purifoy, Carley ( Zak) Patmythes, Mallory Patmythes, Paige Patmythes; Grandchildren Xavier Patmythes, Joevanni Patmythes and Gabriella Patmythes and her two boys "Winkers & Mellmers". Marcell is predeceased by her Parents Glen and Alleda Lutzow, brother Steve Gritzmaker and Daughter Morgan Ashley Patmythes.

Marcell desired to be cremated with no services. She did not want us to mourn her death, but to celebrate her life. She was loved very much and will be missed by all of her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2021. A notice will be posted as to when and where.



