Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:15 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
6254 Valley Knoll Dr.,
Rockford, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
6254 Valley Knoll Dr.
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marchetta Kisner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marchetta L. Kisner


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marchetta L. Kisner Obituary
Marchetta L. Kisner 1934—2019
Marchetta Lee Kisner, 84, was peacefully called home on October 6, 2019, in Rockford, Illinois. Marchetta is survived by her sons, Todd Michael, of Rockford and Bradley Lee (Arne Klein), of Cleveland, Ohio; siblings, Bob (Karen) Harkness, Rita Resh, Bootsie (Jack) Holmes and Gary (Wendy) Harkness. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd R. Kisner; her parents, Lee and Florence Harkness and her siblings Evelyn Hoxie and David Ballein. Marchetta was born on November 25, 1934 in Hanover, Illinois. Marchetta retired from Alpine Bank in 1999, where she worked in the bookkeeping department. She was a longtime member of St. Rita Catholic church, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She was a true-blue Green Bay Packer fan, proudly wearing the Packer colors on game days. In her retirement years Marchetta enjoyed visiting numerous casinos where she loved to play the slots alongside Floyd, and dear friends, Bill/Pat Wierman and Jim/Donna Farone. Her family and friends will always remember her as an amazingly caring and loving person who touched everyone she ever met, with her smile and amazing baking and cooking talents. Above all, her love and passion for her husband and two boys was felt by all who met her.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr., Rockford, IL 61109. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108, and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of Mass at the church. A prayer service will be held at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the family to be determined at a later time. Share condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marchetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now