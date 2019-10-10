|
Marchetta L. Kisner 1934—2019
Marchetta Lee Kisner, 84, was peacefully called home on October 6, 2019, in Rockford, Illinois. Marchetta is survived by her sons, Todd Michael, of Rockford and Bradley Lee (Arne Klein), of Cleveland, Ohio; siblings, Bob (Karen) Harkness, Rita Resh, Bootsie (Jack) Holmes and Gary (Wendy) Harkness. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd R. Kisner; her parents, Lee and Florence Harkness and her siblings Evelyn Hoxie and David Ballein. Marchetta was born on November 25, 1934 in Hanover, Illinois. Marchetta retired from Alpine Bank in 1999, where she worked in the bookkeeping department. She was a longtime member of St. Rita Catholic church, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She was a true-blue Green Bay Packer fan, proudly wearing the Packer colors on game days. In her retirement years Marchetta enjoyed visiting numerous casinos where she loved to play the slots alongside Floyd, and dear friends, Bill/Pat Wierman and Jim/Donna Farone. Her family and friends will always remember her as an amazingly caring and loving person who touched everyone she ever met, with her smile and amazing baking and cooking talents. Above all, her love and passion for her husband and two boys was felt by all who met her.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr., Rockford, IL 61109. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108, and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of Mass at the church. A prayer service will be held at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the family to be determined at a later time. Share condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019