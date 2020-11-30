Marcia Ellen Stalheim 1948—2020



Marcia Ellen Stalheim, 72, of Durand, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 27, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia and more recently COVID 19.

Marcia was born on August 21, 1948 in Rockford, the first child of Eldon and Eileen (Murphy) Elliott of Rockford. She was a graduate of Rockford East High School, Class of 1966, Rock Valley College Class of 1968 and North Park University in Chicago in 1970. She taught first and second grades mostly at Bloom School in Rockford for 35 years retiring in 2005. She then substituted for elementary classrooms in Rockton, Shirland, Durand and Pecatonica. She also worked as an apple doughnut maker at Edwards Apple Orchard West for several years.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 42 years, Curtis. They were married on July 15, 1978 on the lawn of their home, a renovated one room schoolhouse near Durand. They have three daughters, Lisa (Michael) Crose, Durham, NC; Julie (Chris) Malina, Fitchburg, Wi. and Amy (Zach) Oleksiak, Aurora. Marcia is also survived by two brothers James (Britt) Elliott of Lake Geneva, Wi. and Tim (Kathy) Elliott of Winnebago and is survived by cousins, Kathleen Rivard of Nashua NH and Jan Scocchera of Round Lake Heights and uncle Henry Hallberg of Rockford and many other relatives.

Marcia will always be remembered for her radiant smile and infectious laugh. She was an extremely loving person and never had a bad word to say about anybody. She was involved in many groups and organizations. Marcia was a 42 year member of Durand United Methodist Church where over the years she sang in the choir, served as a member of the Education Committee and the Ecumenical Council, was co-chair of Vacation Bible School, a Sunday School teacher and member of the Girl Talk God Talk weekly ladies group. She served as 4-H Club leader of the Harrison Hotshots for ten years and was also a member of the Durand Lions Club. She also served on the board of the Oakland Cemetery Burial Association. She enjoyed attending monthly get togethers of retired Bloom School teachers called the Bloomies. And, during her retirement years she wrote a weekly column, Schoolhouse Sagas, for the local weekly newspaper, the Volunteer.

The family would like to thank Marcia's many loving friends for their caring over the years especially Becky, Laurie, Brenda and Betty G.

Private family graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N Alpine Road, Machesney Park with the Reverend Nicole Snyder of Durand United Methodist Church officiating at the family plot where her cremains will be placed next to her parents. A Celebration of Life is planned for next year.

A special thanks goes out to Mercyhealth Hospice for their kind and loving care during Marcia's final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated for Durand United Methodist Church, the Durand Lions Club or the new Durand Area Food Pantry and mailed to PO Box 165, Durand, IL 61024.

McCorkle Funeral Home - Durand Chapel assisted the family.







