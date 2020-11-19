Marcia J. Wilson 1932—2020Marcia J. Wilson, 88, of Durand, IL died at 3:20 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Medina Nursing Center after lengthy illness.She was born in Walnut Ridge Arkansas April 21, 1932 the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perry and Helen (Rosslot) Segraves. She retired from National Lock, then worked as a cook at Medina Nursing Center. Marcia married LaVerne "Pete" Wilson in Belvidere, IL on January 25, 1963.Marcia always had music playing and enjoyed all genres of music. She enjoyed her flower garden, fish ponds, birds, fishing, parties and taking care of her family. She was a fantastic cook and spent many hours canning the vegetables from the garden. Mom always said that Dad was the love of her life. A loving and caring person, she will be greatly missed.Survivors include husband LaVerne "Pete"; son Gary (Ruth) Ingram; daughters Marcella Heck; Carmaletta Gail Ingram; Tracey (Mike) Merrell; grandchildren Jason (Ahna) Nichol, Wesley Haskins, Christina (Nick) Schell, Nicholas Merrell; Frankie Ingram, Olivia Merrell, Maddie Ingram; great grandchildren Alyssa, Kadence, Elyanna, Emma, Bradley, Paxton, Issac, Nora; sister Marnelle (Raymond) Wolfe; Numerous nieces and nephews.Predeceased by her parents, grandson Bradley Ingram, brother Jake Segraves, Johnny Carroll Segraves, Lavelle Segraves; sisters Christine Lombard, Dorothy Hollans.A Graveside Ceremony to be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 in Durand Township Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Medina Memorial Fund, 402 S. Center Rd., Durand, IL 61024. Please note on the check it is in memory of Marcia Wilson.