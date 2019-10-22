|
Marcia Katherine Beaumont 1952—2019
Marcia Katherine Beaumont, 67, departed her life in Bath, ME on September 29th surrounded by her loved ones and after a long, courageous battle against cancer.
Marcia was born on March 9, 1952 to the late Peter and Florence (D'Agostin) Palmeri and was raised and lived her entire life in Rockford, before moving to Bath in 2017 to be near her daughter.
Marcia graduated from Boylan High School in 1970, from the University of Illinois with a BA in Music Education in 1974, and from Rockford College with a MA in Reading in 1990. She taught for 24 years in the Harlem and Rockford Districts.
Marcia was a gifted musician, loving wife, devoted mom, and doting "Gaga". She was also a fierce prayer warrior and had a deep faith in God. She was a dedicated, lifelong teacher, often finding opportunities for teaching all around her, and Marcia cultivated a genuine love for learning, music, art, and reading in generations of students, as well as teaching her granddaughters to read.
Marcia's legacy of love and faith lives on in those she leaves behind: Her beloved brother, Dr. Russell Palmeri of Asheville, NC (Carolyn MacGregor); her daughter, Laura Larssen of Bath, ME (Jonathan); her son, Aaron Beaumont of Brooklyn, NY (Amanda Wallace); her treasured granddaughters, Katherine and Anna Larssen; her husband, Michael Beaumont of Rockford, IL; many cousins, in-laws, and a host of dear friends across the country. Her grace, kindness, humor, faith and prayers will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 325 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, on Friday, October 25th @ 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to the UW Foundation in Madison, WI; CHANS Hospice in Brunswick, Maine; and ADRA (adra.org).
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019