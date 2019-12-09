|
|
Marcia Sauer 1946—2019
Her Legacy… Marcia Lynn Sauer, age 73, passed away December 7, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1946 in Rockford, Illinois to Virgil and Dorothy (Ellison) Manning. In 1985, Marcia married the love of her life, Chris Sauer in Rockford. Marcia worked in retail for many years before retiring. In her spare time, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her Family… Marcia will be missed by her husband, Chris; daughter, Lindsey Crozier; and grandchildren, Ethan and Julia. She is also survived by her brothers, Chuck, Dave, Bruce; and sisters, Sue, Jill, Leann, and Tina. She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Dorothy.
Her Farewell… A private farewell has taken place. Memorial contributions may be given to Mid-Michigan Autism Association. Please leave a message of comfort for Marcia's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019