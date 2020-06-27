Margaret A. Carroll
Margaret A. Carroll 1934—2020
Margaret A. Carroll was born on September 2, 1934 in Freeport, Illinois to John and Agnes Jurgensmeier. Margaret passed away June 26, 2020. When Margaret was 16 she was a pitcher on the Rockford Peaches. She met her future husband, Ronald while playing and they got married just a couple years later in 1952. Margaret was known for being an athlete, especially as a fast pitch softball player. Supporting and attending Roy Gayle Baseball and Messiah Lutheran Church were just a couple ways that Margaret stayed active in her community. She was a very family oriented person and loved attending all her children and grandchildren's sporting events. Margaret will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Margaret is survived by her children, Mike (Lisa) Carroll, Steve (Cindy) Carroll, and Dave (Pam) Carroll; Grandchildren, Brett (Kelly) Carroll, Ashley (Josh) Hendryx, Kelsey (Kody) Schuckman, Andy (Debra) Carroll, Lorelei (Dan) Rowe, Austin Hall, Kaitlyn (Zac) Anderson, Kyle (Jenna) Popovics, Whitney (Jimmy) Riley, and Lindsay (Tyler) Fix; 19 great grandchildren; siblings Pat and Dave. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Jurgensmeier; husband, Ronald Carroll; siblings Bill, Doris, and Bonnie. A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). In lieu of flowers donations may be made out to the family and will be given to Roy Gayle Baseball.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
