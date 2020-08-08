1/1
Margaret A. "Margo" Murphy
Margaret "Margo" A. Murphy 1948—2020
Margaret "Margo" A. Murphy, 71, of Cherry Valley, IL, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in Rockford, IL on August 27, 1948, the daughter of Alex and Carmella (Crapisi) Armato.
Margo was a 1966 graduate of West High. She married Thomas Murphy on January 4, 1969, at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Margo loved to cook and bake for the family gatherings hosted by her and Tom. She worked many years as a receptionist in the mortgage business, most recently for Security First Title Company.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Tom; devoted children, Patrick (Christina) Murphy and Christopher (Laura) Murphy; grandchildren, Brenna, Eryn, Alex, Christopher and Ava; brother, Sam (Liz) Armato; aunt, Rose DiTomassi; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and special friend and cousin Donna Vella. Predeceased by her parents.
The family would like to thank Dr. Korkmaz and the staff at the OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center for Cancer Care for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, August 10th, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL, with a Rosary Service at 6:45 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson Street, Rockford, IL 61102. Burial to follow Mass in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 8616 W. State Road, Winnebago, IL 61088. Those in attendance for any of the services will be required to wear masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Share online tributes at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
