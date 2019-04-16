|
|
Margaret Ann Anspach 1935—2019
Byron, IL – Margaret Ann (Engelkens) Anspach, age 83, returned to her heavenly home Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Margaret was blessed with a large and loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was born Oct. 28, 1935 in Morrison, IL; the daughter of Jacob E. and Eva D. (Wiebenga) Engelkens. She graduated from Sterling Township High School in June 1953. She married Kenneth Leroy Anspach on August 12, 1955. She retired from Marathon Oil Company in Rockford, IL. Margaret was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church in Oregon, IL and John Calvin Presbyterian Church in Apache Junction, AZ. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Dorothy Irene Engelkens. With the help of her loving husband, Kenneth, she raised 4 children. Margaret is survived by: husband, Kenneth; children, Gary Anspach of Shannon, IL, Julie (Robert) Haskins of Largo, FL, David (Mary) Anspach of Nipomo, CA and Diane (Mark) Williams of Queen Creek, AZ. Grandchildren: Kyle Anspach, Thera Anspach, Jennifer Speer, Amanda Calhoun, Jacob Ross, Adam Ross, Kassi Larson, Brett Anspach, Stephanie Anspach, Kharisa Chapple, Khalena Chapple, Anthony Williams and Khindra Chapple. Fourteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Sister, Doris (Fred) Shuck of Rockford, IL, brother Allen (Wanda) Engelkens of Chadwick, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Ebenezer Reformed Church near Oregon, IL. A memorial fund is established in honor of Margaret for . Please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019