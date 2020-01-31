|
|
Margaret "Jean" (Malone) Burns 1927—2020
Margaret "Jean" (Malone) Burns died on January 24, 2020. Born in Cleveland Ohio on August 16, 1927, she moved to the Rockford area in 1952 after marrying Ned Martin Burns. She is survived by her five children (Shannon M Burns of Warrenville, IL, Ned M Burns Jr, Kerry C King, Patrick M Burns, and James J "Jim" Burns, all of Rockford, IL), many nieces, nephews, grand- and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ned and her two brothers, Elmer Malone and William Malone.
A devout Catholic, Jean started a catholic youth program in Cleveland, where she also worked as a surgical nurse before moving to Rockford. After her marriage, Jean was a regular volunteer at her children's grade and high schools (St. Edward and St. Rita Parishes, and Boylan Catholic). Jean helped start the 's aquatic rehabilitation program at the Rockford YMCA, where she worked as an instructor for 30 years, and was active as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. In scouting, Jean also organized volunteer summer camps for St. Elizabeth Seaton Center. For her significant contribution to Girl Scouts in the Rockford area, she was awarded the Marion Medal.
Jean's love of people was useful in her role as co-owner at Burns' Alpine Amoco Service Station, where she managed inventory and accounting. During her years at the service station, Jean enjoyed fixing carburetors and patching tires.
Jean lived a long live on her own terms and she will be missed by many. Memorial visitation and funeral mass at St. Rita Parish Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation: 10 AM at the church; Mass at 11 AM. Private interment immediately following Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jean's name to Shelter Care Ministries: Shelter-care.org or 412 N Church St, Rockford, IL 61103.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020