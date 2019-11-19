|
|
Margaret E. Gunderson 1926—2019
Margaret Elizabeth Gunderson, 93, of Rockford went to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born January 7, 1926 in Detroit, MI to the late Fritz and Bertha Johnson. Margaret married Donald H. Gunderson in April of 1948. Margaret worked at Camp Grantin her younger years, and later owned and operated Lincoln Laundromat with her husband. After selling the business, Margaret worked in the Purchasing Department at Swedish American Hospital for several years. She was a joy to everyone who knew her, and was a special lady who loved life and her family. She loved to crochet, cook and bake (especially for Christmas) and stay in touch with her friends and family. Her grandchildren will cherish all the special times they spent with her, baking cookies, playing games and making them feel special. She showered them with affection through their lives and felt blessed to have her great-grandchildren. She taught all of us life lessons of love, forgiveness and gratitude. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her son, Dr. Steven (Tina) Gunderson; daughter, Vicki (Gary) Peterson, both of Rockford; six grandchildren: James (Heidi) Arco of Naples, FL: Kelly (Heath) Hoffman of Roscoe: Phillip Arco of Rockford: Kimberly (Derek) Hsu of Milwaukee, WI: Tory (Bob) Schorsch of Champaign, IL; Erin (Aaron) Altman of Pittsburgh, PA: Staci Peterson of Rockford, IL, and eleven great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machensey Park, IL 61115 with a visitation to start at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019