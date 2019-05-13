|
|
Margaret E. Marshall 1922—2019
Margaret E. Marshall, 96, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 13, 1922 in Rockford, the daughter of Ben and Mabel (Fisher) Storz. Margaret married the love of her life, Robert E. Marshall on July 14, 1948. She was an amazing mother and grandmother who loved doting on her family. Margaret worked at the Clock Tower Racquet Club and was well known for stringing and restringing rackets for many years. She loved to play tennis well into her 80's, and was a farm girl at heart. Margaret was the matriarch of our family and she will truly be missed.
Margaret is loved and missed by her children, Rodney (Vicki) Marshall, James (Mary) Marshall, Rex (Theresa) Marshall, and Terry Marshall; grandchildren, Heather (Wes) Stephens, Tricia (Alan) Loy, Matt Marshall, Katie Marshall, Sarah Marshall, Cassie (Tyler) Hughes, Ben Marshall, Gus Marshall and Jennifer Fair; great-grandchildren, Jocelynn Stephens, Alison Stephens, Nicholas Stephens, Grace Loy, Braden Loy and Natalie Loy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, brother, Glen Storz, and sister, Ruth Nystrom.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Road, Rockford, IL 61107 with Rev. Gretchen Hammeke officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m., until the time of service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Building Fund. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019