Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Marshall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret E. Marshall Obituary
Margaret E. Marshall 1922—2019
Margaret E. Marshall, 96, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 13, 1922 in Rockford, the daughter of Ben and Mabel (Fisher) Storz. Margaret married the love of her life, Robert E. Marshall on July 14, 1948. She was an amazing mother and grandmother who loved doting on her family. Margaret worked at the Clock Tower Racquet Club and was well known for stringing and restringing rackets for many years. She loved to play tennis well into her 80's, and was a farm girl at heart. Margaret was the matriarch of our family and she will truly be missed.
Margaret is loved and missed by her children, Rodney (Vicki) Marshall, James (Mary) Marshall, Rex (Theresa) Marshall, and Terry Marshall; grandchildren, Heather (Wes) Stephens, Tricia (Alan) Loy, Matt Marshall, Katie Marshall, Sarah Marshall, Cassie (Tyler) Hughes, Ben Marshall, Gus Marshall and Jennifer Fair; great-grandchildren, Jocelynn Stephens, Alison Stephens, Nicholas Stephens, Grace Loy, Braden Loy and Natalie Loy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, brother, Glen Storz, and sister, Ruth Nystrom.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Road, Rockford, IL 61107 with Rev. Gretchen Hammeke officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m., until the time of service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Building Fund. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now