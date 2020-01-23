|
|
Margaret "Marki" (Widstrom), I Mohr 1929—2020
Margaret "Marki" Mohr, 90, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA.. Margaret was born in Rockford on August 20, 1929 to Werner and Margareta (Welin) Widstrom.
She graduated from East High School in 1947 and later from Frances Harrington School of Interior Design in Chicago. She worked in the sales office of Rockford Paint Manufacturing Co. (Now Valspar). She married William C. Mohr on June 2, 1956 in Zion Lutheran Church, Rockford. She spent a year in Europe with her husband and children when he was a consultant to Euratom in Belgium through Argonne National Laboratory. They vacationed and enjoyed many travels in the U.S. along with visits to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Mexico and Canada along with multiple visits to family in Sweden.
Marki, as she is known by friends and family, was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, past member of Sarah Circle and of Spafford Department of Rockford's Women's Club. She was also a member of the Swedish Historical Society and Vasa (Brahe) Lodge. She was a Cub Scout den mother for each of her sons. She had an extensive doll & memorabilia collection and loved decorating for the holidays. She and her husband kept busy visiting with family and friends and had lots of enjoyment following the growth and achievments of their grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, sons Dr. Gregory (Patty) Mohr, of Baldwinsville, NY, Kevin Mohr (Carolyn) of Richmond, VA, and Shawn Mohr (Cheryl) of Virginia Beach, VA; her grandchildren Alexander, Joshua, Sofia and Eric of Baldwinsville, NY, Haley, of Chicago, Spencer, of Meridian, MS, Tess, of Denver, CO and Wyatt of Richmond, VA, Vivian, Mack and Eva of Virginia Beach; her great grandchild Ingrid of Chicago; Cousins Edward and Richard Welin of California, Ilene Zmuki of Indiana, Ernie Widstrom of Chicago and many cousins in Sweden.
Predeceased by parents, uncles, aunts and cousins in the U.S. and Sweden.
No local services held
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020