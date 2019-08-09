|
Margaret Janine Heisel 1923—2019
Margaret Janine Heisel, formerly of Sun City and Peoria, AZ, passed away on August 7, 2019 in Rockford, IL. Janine was born August 10, 1923 to Leslie and Arvila McGill in Independence, Iowa. After graduating from Coe College she began working at The Harris Trust in Chicago. While in Chicago, she met and later married her life time companion, John E. Heisel, who rose through the ranks of Ford Motor Company to retire in 1984 as Vice President, Middle East and Africa. Janine and her family first moved to Brussels, Belgium in 1963 after which her husband was transferred to Brentwood, England five years later. In total Janine spent 13 more years in England interrupted by only a brief return to Dearborn, Michigan. Janine loved to travel having visited most of Europe as well as many other countries. Retiring to Sun City, Arizona with her husband, Janine also enjoyed playing golf and bridge as well as singing in the choir at Faith Presbyterian Church. In addition to serving her church for three years as a Deacon and six years as an Elder, Janine was a Kappa Delta sorority and PEO member. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Dr. Richard McGill, sister, Norma Schweim, and her husband of 46 years, John. She is survived by her son, John (Kathy) Heisel, Jr. of Rockford, IL and daughter, Margaret (Alan) Dawson of Saffron Walden, England. Janine was affectionately known as Grandma Jan to her five grandchildren and six great grandchildren and will be greatly missed. The family thanks the staff of Morning Star Village and Tara from Mercy Health Hospice for their compassionate care.
Services will be private with burial of ashes in the Prayer Garden of Faith Presbyterian Church in Sun City, Az. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 1600 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351, for the benefit of music and the choir. Arrangements by Julian-Poorman-Welte Funeral Home 304 N. 5th St. Rockford, IL. Memorial guestbook at www.weltefuneral.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019