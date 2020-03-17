|
Margaret Jean Jones 1931—2020
Margaret Jean Jones, 88, of Winnebago, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Prairie View Assisted Living Community in Winnebago. She was born May 7, 1931 in Rockford, the daughter of Alfred Aquilla and Grace Elizabeth (Smith) Bridgeland. She graduated from Byron High School in 1949. Margaret married Leland David Jones on August 31, 1952 at Middle Creek Presbyterian Church near Winnebago. After raising her children, she went back to school and earned a degree in Licensed Practical Nursing and then work at Rockford Memorial Hospital. She was a very active member at Middle Creek Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and delighting her grandchildren with cinnamon rolls and Dilly Bread.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Al) Gambrel of St. Charles, IL, Karen (Bruce) Schandelmeier of Winnebago, Kathy (David) VanReenen of Nashville, TN; daughter-in-law, Diana Jones of Winnebago; eleven grandchildren; twenty two great-grandchildren with three on the way; sister, Ruth Alford of Evergreen, CO; several nephews and nieces.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Lee Jones; son, Steven Jones; sister, Agnes Diehl.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials will be established for Middle Creek Presbyterian Church and Mercyhealth at Home Hospice. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020