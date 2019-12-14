Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd.
401 River Lane
Loves Park, IL
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd.
401 River Lane
Loves Park, IL
Margaret L. Farrey


1941 - 2019
Margaret L. Farrey Obituary
Margaret L. Farrey 1941—2019
Margaret "Margie" L. Farrey, 78, of Rockford passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born October 21, 1941, in Osseo, MN, the daughter of Francis and Eva (Bolduc) Potvin. Married Wayne L. Farrey on October 31, 1959. Survivors include her husband, Wayne; children, Deb Farrey, Diana (Frank) Whitehead, David (Yvette) Farrey, Dan Farrey and Sara (Jon) Taylor; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol and Cathy (Leo); and furry boss of the house, Maggie. Predeceased by her grandson, Chris; and sister, Elaine. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice.
Service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
