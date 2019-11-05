|
|
Margaret L. Swanson 1924—2019
Margaret Lucy Swanson, 95, of Rockford passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Born August 26, 1924, in Rockford, the daughter of Dominic and Virginia (Polazolo) Tomasino. Married Donald O. Swanson on May 27, 1950, in Rockford. Formerly employed by Rockford Cabinet and Atwood Vacuum Machine Company. Margaret enjoyed crocheting, crafts, cooking, baking pies, Italian cookies, lasagna, spaghetti, fudge and apple slices. She had love for her faith in God, especially for her family including her "favorite" grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. She attended numerous kids sporting events and always kept a tidy home. Survivors include her children, Virginia (Steve) Hanson, Donald (Linda) Swanson, Patti (Tim) Swanson-Bergren and John (Teri) Swanson; grandchildren, Nicholas Hanson, Matthew (Courtney) Hanson, Kyle (Amanda) Swanson, Kurt Swanson, Nikki Bergren, Ashley Bergren, Andrew (Selena) Bergren, Nicholas Swanson, Olivia Swanson and Aidan Swanson; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Parker, Salvador, Eli, Reagan and Isabelle; sister-in-law, Marilyn Calvagna; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband; sisters, Lena Musso, Nancy Palmeno, Josie Barcelona, Caroline Stoner and Mary Massari; brothers, Alfonso Tomasino, Joe Tomasino and Roy Tomasino. Special thanks to OSF Hospice, especially Elizabeth, Marqwell, Karen, Amy, Deacon Pete, and all other staff. Also, a special thank you to Bob for his constant kindness, care and assistance in helping around the house. You were Margaret's "Guardian Neighbor!"
Service at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019