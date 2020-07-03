Margaret L. Van Nest 1929—2020
Margaret L. Van Nest, 90, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born July 13, 1929, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Benjamin and Alma (Junke) Knautz. She graduated from National College of Education with a Bachelors degree in 1949. Margaret married Robert F. Van Nest in Galena, IL on August 29, 1953. He predeceased her in 1992. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Margaret taught Kindergarten for the Rockford Public Schools. Survived by her son, John (Caryl) Van Nest; daughter, Jeanne (Al) Messner; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Adolphson; and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her daughter, Gretchen Van Nest; brother, Dick Knautz; and granddaughter, Carrie Gordon.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park, IL. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford, IL 61107 or Milestone, 4060 McFarland Rd., Rockford, IL 61111. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
.