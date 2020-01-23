|
Margaret M. (Mead) Lamont 1919—2020
Loving Wife and Mother
Margaret passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, Lyle, Mary and Mike in the early morning January 19, 2020.
Margaret was born an only child in Beloit Wisconsin October 7, 1919 to Howard and Stella Mead and graduated from Beloit High School.
She married Lyle Lamont in November 1938 in Rockford Illinois.
Margaret was a lifelong member of Caledonia Congregational church where she volunteered countless hours as a teacher, cook, board member and whatever she could do to help.
Her favorite hobbies were quilting and needlework. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and she was able to make all of her 62 great, great-great and grandchildren feel special.
Margaret was a loving mother of five children. Shirley (John) Smith, Margie Weaver, Lyle (Nancy) Lamont, Mary (Joe) Hill and Mike (Pam) Lamont.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband (Lyle), Daughter (Shirley) and daughter (Margie).
She is survived by her son Lyle (Nancy) Lamont of Gainsville Ga., daughter Mary (Joe) Hill of Wixom Mi. and son Mike (Pam) Lamont of Statesboro Ga.
Fifteen grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Margaret was fortunate to live a very healthy and happy 100 years and enjoyed her 100th birthday party with many of her family and friends.
Services will be at a later date
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020