Margaret Mae Adams 1928—2020
Margaret Mae Adams, 92, of Byron died peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020, in her home. Born January 23, 1928, in Oregon, IL, daughter of Harry B. Franklin and Mae (Keedy) Franklin. She attended Oregon schools, graduated in 1946, and continued her education at both Colorado State University and The Chicago Academy of Fine Arts.
Margaret married LaVerne Harold Adams on September 23, 1950. During their 51 years together they enjoyed their family, friends and having fun. They loved to travel both in the U.S. and abroad, and visited Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Germany, Austria, and Australia. They were quite the couple attending square dancing events attired in cowboy shirts and gingham dresses. LaVerne preceded her in death in 2002.
Margaret was an excellent cook, avid golfer and bridge player, and lifelong antique collector. She enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, and tending the many cats and dogs who were part of the farm. Margaret had a keen interest in her family heritage. She spent many enjoyable hours researching and documenting her family tree, and even traveled to England to further her knowledge.
Margaret was devoted to her family and to working the family farm. Still, she found time to give of herself through her commitment to her church, as a founding member of the Byron Forest Preserve, member of; Daughters of the American Revolution, New England Women, Byron Women's Club, Republication Women's Club and People Helping People food pantry.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Harry (Norma) Adams, Verne (Pam) Adams and daughter Kimberlie (Russ) Crull all of Byron. Further survived by grandchildren, Amanda (Frank) Martinez, Heather Adams, Harry (MaLyssa) Adams, Jr., E. Morgan Crull and Russell Crull; eight great-grandchildren, Adelaid, Harry III, Abagail, Annabelle, Benjamin, and Marianne Adams, Olivia and Francis Martinez.
She was further preceded in death by her parents, sister Rogene Fearer, brother John Franklin, and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law. Survived by sisters-in-law Patricia Franklin, Audrey Daubs and Margaret L. Adams and brothers–in-law Sam Goken and DeWayne Adams.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her devoted caregiver and dear friend for the past eight years, Alma Carlson.
Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., at Middle Creek Presbyterian Church, 12473 Montague Rd., Winnebago with Reverend Dr. Anita Stuart-Steva and Reverend Michael Labate officiating. Interment at Middle Creek Cemetery near Winnebago. In lieu of flowers memorials will be established for the Middle Creek Presbyterian Church and Focus House in Rochelle. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020