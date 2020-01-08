Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Margaret Marie Schnell


1949 - 2020
Margaret Marie Schnell 1949—2020
Margaret Marie Schnell, 70, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with her husband by her side. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
