|
|
Margaret Mary Powell 1940—2019
Margaret Mary Powell, 79, of Rockford, IL passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Born December 13th, 1940 in East Glamorgan, Wales to Dennis and Margaret Robinson. She married Brian H. Powell on March 14, 1959 in Birmingham England. Margaret lived 25 years in England before she and Brian moved to Rockford on December 17th, 1965 and years later became a U.S. citizen. Margaret ran an in-home daycare in order to stay home and raise her own 3 children. She later worked in Human Resources and as a Bookkeeper for Pyramid Plastics Inc. Margaret attended Christ United Methodist Church and was actively involved in her children and grandchildren's lives
Survivors include sons, Roy Powell and wife Abby (Branda) Powell, Kent Powell and wife Rana (Carter) Powell; daughter, Dawn (Powell) Denault and husband Ron Denault; grandchildren, Reed Denault, Graham Powell, Dane Denault, Erin Powell, Declan Powell, Taylor Powell, Brennan Denault, Skyler Powell; brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Stephen and Marilyn Powell and a host of other relatives. Predeceased by parents, Dennis and Margaret Robinson; husband, Brian H Powell; brother and sister-in-law Dennis Robinson and Betty Robinson.
Memorial service at 11a.m. Monday, December 30th, at Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Road, Rockford, IL. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 or PAWS Humane Society, P.O. Box 7722, Rockford, Illinois 61126.
Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL. 61108. Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019