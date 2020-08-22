1/1
Margaret Meeks
1934 - 2020
Margaret V Meeks the "Hat Lady" was born August 18, 1934 to the union of Esker Lloyd Rideout and Quintilla Lambert Rideout in Bearden, Arkansas. She attended schools in Bearden. Margaret came to Rockford in 1952 and soon met her future husband, Lindbergh Meeks. Together they raised six children; Kattie, Billy (Lola), Richard (Barbara), Tommy (Evelyn), Lindbergh Jr. (Sheila) and Cedric (Madeline). Margaret worked many years for the city of Rockford with the Zoning Department. She was devoted to her church, Allen Chapel AME Church, serving in many capacities such as: Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, choir member, and class leader, but her passion was the Nora Taylor MIssionary Society, of which she was a lifetime member. She will be greatly missed by her church. Margaret ws active in the community, as well, serving at the RIC (Center), volunteered at St. Elizabeth Center and, before her health failed, she drove her friends to their appointments, shopping, and Bible Study. Margaret is survived by her children, 24 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, one sister, Verla Purifoy, a host of nieces and nephews, and her good friends, Marbline Box and Dorothy Thompson.
Moving visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services will be held 12:00 noon. Private service may be view on Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Face Book page.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
AUG
25
Service
12:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Guest Book sponsored by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home

August 22, 2020
She was our precious neighbor and friend. So many good conversation we had and stories we shared. We miss her greatly. See you again. Love, Teresa & Tony
Teresa & Tony Marotta
Neighbor
August 22, 2020
To the family of Aunt Margaret. She will truly be missed, I love her spirit of hospitality, making family gatherings a big priority in her life. No matter who you were and how long she may have known you. You were family with Aunt Margaret and there was no better time like right now for her to prepare you a good southern meal. Billy Ray, Katie, Richard, Tommy, Lindbergh, and Cedric I know her loss will leave you with a big hole in your hearts, but just remember God is with you and will strengthen you each day through your hours of sadness. I love you Aunt Margaret with all my heart and soul!
Your niece.
Joyce Rideout-Sims
Family
August 22, 2020
Big Ma....You are one of the Greatest, Sweetest Women I have EVER known. I will Forever Miss You...and Love You the same.

Sincerest Love,
Your God Daughter,
Sharon Cherie Penix
August 21, 2020
Margaret Meeks you were a faithful friend.
Joyce Thompson-Jones
Friend
August 21, 2020
Condolences to my family on the passing of MM. May God keep you all.
R Lambert
Family
August 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Teenie Potter
Friend
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela Russey
Coworker
August 21, 2020

Rowena Bernel
Friend
