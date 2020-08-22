Margaret Meeks 1934—2020

Margaret V Meeks the "Hat Lady" was born August 18, 1934 to the union of Esker Lloyd Rideout and Quintilla Lambert Rideout in Bearden, Arkansas. She attended schools in Bearden. Margaret came to Rockford in 1952 and soon met her future husband, Lindbergh Meeks. Together they raised six children; Kattie, Billy (Lola), Richard (Barbara), Tommy (Evelyn), Lindbergh Jr. (Sheila) and Cedric (Madeline). Margaret worked many years for the city of Rockford with the Zoning Department. She was devoted to her church, Allen Chapel AME Church, serving in many capacities such as: Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, choir member, and class leader, but her passion was the Nora Taylor MIssionary Society, of which she was a lifetime member. She will be greatly missed by her church. Margaret ws active in the community, as well, serving at the RIC (Center), volunteered at St. Elizabeth Center and, before her health failed, she drove her friends to their appointments, shopping, and Bible Study. Margaret is survived by her children, 24 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, one sister, Verla Purifoy, a host of nieces and nephews, and her good friends, Marbline Box and Dorothy Thompson.

Moving visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services will be held 12:00 noon. Private service may be view on Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Face Book page.







