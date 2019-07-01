|
Margaret "Marge" Mencarini 1932—2019
Margaret "Marge" Mencarini 86
Died June 22, 2019, Marge is survived by son, Anthony .Mencarini and daughter Gina (Brent) Miller; granddaughters, Riley and Amelia; great granddaughter, Layla.
Friend and relatives are invited to pay their respects at her home 8480 Carradale Dr., Caledonia, IL 61011 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.,Tuesday, July 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Margaret Mencarini, 8480 Carradale Dr., Caledonia, IL 61011. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois. For a complete obituary go to www.cremation-society.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019