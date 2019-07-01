Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
6825 Weaver Road
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 282-6202
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mencarini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Marge" Mencarini


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Marge" Mencarini Obituary
Margaret "Marge" Mencarini 1932—2019
Margaret "Marge" Mencarini 86
Died June 22, 2019, Marge is survived by son, Anthony .Mencarini and daughter Gina (Brent) Miller; granddaughters, Riley and Amelia; great granddaughter, Layla.
Friend and relatives are invited to pay their respects at her home 8480 Carradale Dr., Caledonia, IL 61011 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.,Tuesday, July 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Margaret Mencarini, 8480 Carradale Dr., Caledonia, IL 61011. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois. For a complete obituary go to www.cremation-society.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now