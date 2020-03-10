|
|
Margaret N. Rubly 1930—2020
Margaret N. Rubly, 89, of Rockton, went to be with her Lord on March 7, 2020. Born on April 20, 1930 in the Town of Center, WI to William and Helen Fenrick. Margaret married Dale Rubly on May 12, 1951; he predeceased her December 18, 2003. Margaret was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she attended Bible Classes and was active in many other organizations for over 50 years. She also attended St. Andrew Lutheran Church when she first moved to Rockton. She was a volunteer for the Jenny Lind Society of SwedishAmerican Hospital and very active in the Parkinson's Support Group, but most of all enjoyed participating in all family functions. Survived by her daughters, Sharon Rubly and Sheila (Steve) St. Vincent; grandson, Scott (Nicole) St. Vincent; great-grandchildren, Brylee, Tucker, and Saylor (due in June 2020); siblings, Arlene Vaughn, Doris Schwartzlow, Betty (Lloyd) Swenson, Dorothy Lemke, Harold (Pauline) Fenrick; several special nieces and nephews; and special family friends, Tom and Judy Shear. Predeceased by several sisters- and brothers-in-law. Margaret appreciated her relationship with Gail and Pastor Rub and her monthly communion visits from Pastor Scott Hubert. Thanks also to Kerry and Martha from Regal Home Health and a special thanks to the staff of Mercy Health at Home Hospice, especially Jen, Bev and Cathy for fulfilling her wishes and keeping her comfortable.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Redeemer Lutheran Church, 827 16th St., Rockford. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am prior to the service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Redeemer Radio Mission or to the St. Andrew Lutheran Church Mortgage Fund, 511 W Rockton Rd, Rockton, IL 61072. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020