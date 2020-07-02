Margaret Roberta Schwebke 1924—2020
Margaret Roberta Schwebke, 95, of Belvidere, IL went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020 at her home in Belvidere, IL. She was born on December 6, 1924 in Napa, California to Adrien and Mabel (Brantley) Biggs. Margaret married A. John Hall then married Raymond J. Schwebke, on June 20, 1969 in Kirkland, IL. Margaret was a Certified Nursing Assistant, first working for St. Joseph Hospital and then Maple Crest Care Centre and then retiring in 1987. She found her spiritual home at St. John's United Church of Christ and was a faithful member for many years. Margaret was a former Elder and Trustee of the church and served on various other committees. She was a life member of St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary and was a past member of the, former, Crystal Link-Rebekah Lodge #116 of I.O.O.F. of Poplar Grove.
She will be dearly missed by her, sons, Robert (Deborah) Hall and Stanley Hall; her daughter, Margie Mullins; grandchildren, Jill (Jon) Hartley, Jessica Carlos, Nina (David) Carlos, Eric Hall, Erin (Brandon) Shott; great-grandchildren, Alex (Alex) Bristol, Trent (Hannah) Bristol, Markus (Jessica)Carlos, Aleeya Carlos, Zander Ulrick, Noah Hartley, Abel Harley, Kaitlyn Hall, Hunter Shott, Natalie Shott; great-great grandchildren, Kaiden and Kyson Bristol.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrien and Mabel; husband, Raymond Schwebke; son, Terry A. Hall; and her sister, Evelyn Hull.
Walk through visitation will be held on 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. The funeral ceremony will be private. The live stream of services will be 9:00 a.m., Monday July, 6, 2020, to view, please visit Margaret's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com
. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Due to state guidelines, masks are required. Memorial contributions in Margaret's name, may be gifted to St. John's United Church of Christ. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
.