Margaret "Maggie" Thienemann 1932—2020
Margaret "Maggie" Thienemann died at age 88 in Rockford, Illinois on February 20, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1932 in Rockford to Meta and Hugh E. Powell. Maggie had deep roots in Rockford where she attended public schools, graduating from West High School. Her grandfather, L. Fred Muller and his wife Margaret, immigrated to Rockford where Fred founded Muller Pinehurst Dairy. For decades, her grandfather, then father, then brothers, then husband each headed the company. Like her grandparents, parents, siblings, children, and grandchildren, Maggie enjoyed the North Woods at Dairymen's in Boulder Junction, Wisconsin. She graduated from Beloit College where she majored in sociology and graduated suma cum laude. When an ill classmate could not go on a blind date, Maggie stepped in and met her future husband, Rolf. Maggie and Rolf were married on February 23, 1954, and she joined him at Fort Knox for his Army basic training. Maggie was active in the Junior League where she participated in the Show Me a Picture grade school enrichment program and the Follies. Margaret took things on with gusto, becoming a skilled tennis player, later teaching tennis to Newcomers to Rockford. Maggie was a talented artist. In her 50's, she commuted to Northern Illinois University where she earned her Master's in Fine Arts. She was active in the Rockford arts community, exhibited paintings at the Freeport Art Museum, Greenwich Village Art Fair, and the Beloit and Vicinity Exhibition. She was honored to exhibit a painting in a prestigious juried show that traveled to the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Her Muller-Pinehurst cow billboard was probably her best-known work. She is survived by her children, Dr. Margo Thienemann (Mike Sherwood), Dana Smith (Peter) and Rolf "Trip" Thienemann (Leslie Krenik) and her grandchildren Meredith Harding, Martha Kate Harding, Hap Thienemann, and Willie Thienemann. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frederick E. Powell and John M. Powell.
Her family will hold a memorial service in the spring. Thank you to her dear friends of many years and caretakers of recent years for your loving support. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020