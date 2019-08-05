|
Margaret (Piggy) W.
Thornton 1940—2019
Margaret (Piggy) W. Thornton, 79, of Rockford went to meet with Jesus on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her husband and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be 11:00 am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 4881 Kilburn Ave in Rockford; visitation for Margaret will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in New Milford Cemetery. Advantage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019