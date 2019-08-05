Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
For more information about
Margaret Thornton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret W. (Piggy) Thornton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret W. (Piggy) Thornton Obituary
Margaret (Piggy) W.
Thornton 1940—2019
Margaret (Piggy) W. Thornton, 79, of Rockford went to meet with Jesus on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her husband and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be 11:00 am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 4881 Kilburn Ave in Rockford; visitation for Margaret will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in New Milford Cemetery. Advantage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now