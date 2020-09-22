Margery H. Sauer 1938—2020

Margery H. Sauer, 82, of Oakland Park, Florida, passed away September 20 after a long illness. She was born to John and Helen Baker in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Margery received degrees from Rockford College in 1960 and 1973 and later received a doctorate from Northern Illinois University. Margery leaves her son Chris; her daughter Laurie and spouse Joel Ward and their son Henry; Patrick and his wife Pamela Lemmo; Daniel and his wife Ann Jennings and their two children, Lyle and Emmacate. Also surviving Margery is her dear cousin Mary Jo Stevenson of Stillwater, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael, 1981 and her husband, Robert, 2010. Margery married Robert Sauer on April 12, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Margery and Robert made their home in Rockford, Illinois for many years before moving to Rockton, Illinois. Margery served as an educator for the Rockford Public Schools, the Elgin (Ill.) Public Schools, and the Framingham (Mass.) Public Schools. In addition to spending time with her children and grandchildren, Margery enjoyed playing bridge and knitting lovely hand-made creations for her family and friends.



