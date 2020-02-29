|
Margery Hoglund 1919—2020
Margery L. Hoglund, 100, of Rockford, IL died peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Presence St. Anne's Center in Rockford, IL. She was born on October 27, 1919 in Chicago, IL to Albert and Susan (Metzger) Hemenway. Margery married Kenneth Hoglund on June 13, 1942 in Rockford, IL. They were married for 45 years before he preceded her in death in 1987. Margery worked at Rockford Life early in her life, then worked as a secretary for Guilford High School for over 20 years. She was a long-time member of Court Street United Methodist Church and a member of Junior Women's Club. Margery moved to the Cloisters in 2001. She was known as a card shark, loved playing bridge, did the crossword puzzle every morning, did jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader, all of which kept her mind very sharp. She traveled extensively with her friend Bob Messner.
Margery is survived by her sons, William "Bill" (Donna) Hoglund of Frisco, TX, Robert "Bob" (Karen Dimond) Hoglund of Niles, IL; daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Dave) Fletcher of Waukegan, IL; 7 grandchildren: Brittney, Abigail, and Katie Hoglund, Emily (Ken) Heslinga, Christopher (Stephanie) Fletcher, Jennifer (Rob) Stoltz, and Molly Fletcher; 5 great-grandchildren: Theo, Grace, Andrew, Ben, & Penelope. Predeceased by her parents, her husband, Kenneth, and her infant daughter, Susan Elizabeth.
Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 N. Court Street, Rockford, IL with a visitation at the church from 10am until time of service. Interment will be at North Burritt Cemetery in Burritt Township, IL. Memorials may be made to Court Street United Methodist Church or OSF Palliative Care. Arrangements by Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main Street, Rockford, IL. For more information, please visit 222.graceFH.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020