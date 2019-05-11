|
|
Margery R. Tubbs 1928—2019
Margery Rae Tubbs, 90, of Loves Park, IL, passed away peacefully at 9:05 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at River Bluff Nursing Home. Born May 17, 1928 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of George R. and Ethel A. (Shulstad) Erickson. She graduated from Rockford Central High School and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford. Margery married Burton H. Tubbs on June 13, 1953 in Rockford, they were married for 57 years; he preceded her in death on April 7, 2011. She worked at Mid-states Industrial, and owned Loves Park Antiques with her husband. Margery served as a Winnebago County Election judge and was a lifelong member of the North Suburban Women's Club. She was the winner of the President's Volunteer Service Award for over 4,000 hours of volunteering. Marge enjoyed fishing in Hayward, WI, buying and selling antiques and going to garage sales with her husband. She lovingly took care of children of all ages. We want to tell mom one last time that "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!"
Margery is loved and missed by her children, Cheryl Davis of California, Debbie (Robert) Marner of Poplar Grove, IL, and Douglas Tubbs of Loves Park, IL; grandchildren, April (fiancé- Chris Rogers) of New Milford, IL, and Jennifer (Matthew) Johnson of Loves Park, IL; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Amanda Dittman of Rockford, IL; and brother, Fred (Roberta) Erickson of Coloma, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Marge's life will be held at River Bluff Nursing Home, 4401 N. Main St, Rockford, IL 61103 from 9-11 a.m., on Friday, May 17th, 2019 in the Recreation Room off the main dining room. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Rockford Rescue Mission. Private burial service at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford, IL, at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019