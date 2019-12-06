Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Margie E. Hodapp


1934 - 2019
Margie E. Hodapp Obituary
Margie E. Hodapp 1934—2019
Margie Elaine (Wise) Hodapp, 85, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born May 6, 1934 in Dakota, IL. daughter of Willard and Florence (Schoney) Wise. Graduated from East High School in 1951. Married Richard D. Hodapp on September 21, 1957, in Rockford. She was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was active in her younger years. She was a devoted wife, mother and loving grandma to granddaughters Carly and Courtney. She especially treasured the time spent with them and always enjoyed when they stopped to visit with her at Wesley Willows. She will always hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Survivors include, daughter; Laurie (Michael) Ditto, granddaughters; Carly (Mark) Metzger and Courtney Ditto, sister; Shirley Brees, Nephews; Gary (Deborah) Brees, Mike (Jan) Brees and two great-nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Richard on March 3, 2007 and brother-in-law; Edward Brees. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Avenue, Rockford, IL. 61108. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Margie's caregivers at Wesley Willows, especially Candie and Amy, for their heartfelt compassion and exceptional care. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Northern Illinois Hospice for their excellent care and support.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
