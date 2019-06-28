|
Margie L. Moore 1930—2019
Margie L. Moore, 88, of Rockford was called home Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Rosewood Care Center. Born September 4, 1930, in Rockford, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Hupton) Snyder. Member of Third Presbyterian Church and Harmony Club. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, golfing, walking and spending time with her family. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey (Rose) Peterson of Rockford; daughter, Linda (Kenneth) Lindberg of Walworth, WI; grandchildren, Ryan (America) Retzinger, Kyle (Kimberly) Lindberg, Jennifer (Dan) Biller, Eric (Hannah) Retzinger, Todd (fiancé, Ann McMinnemee) Lindberg, Laura (Scott) Wullschleger; several great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Samuel W. Moore; and daughter, Wendy Retzinger.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019