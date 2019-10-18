|
|
Margie Libbe 1962—2019
Margaret Ann (Margie) Libbe, age 57, of Belvidere, Illinois passed away October 16th after battling cancer. Margie was the beloved daughter of the late Francis B. Libbe and the late Dolores Feiock Libbe; Loving partner of Sue Putman; Dear sister of Jim (Carole) Libbe, Bob (Patti) Libbe, Jack Libbe, Katie Libbe, Susan (Steve) Smid and Frank (Peggy) Libbe. Cherished Aunt to many loving nieces and nephews.
Margie was an exceptional softball player and an enthusiastic Cubs fan. She and her partner Sue attended many Cubs games and enjoyed trying new restaurants in the area. She had a soft spot for animals, especially cats in need of a home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Alley Cat Allies (alleycat.org) or the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation (rizzo44.com)
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019