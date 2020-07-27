1/
Margie M. Lamb
1929 - 2020
Margie M. Lamb, 91, of Belvidere went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born March 30, 1929 in New Edinburg, AR. Daughter of Beaman Wiley and Enola (Brown) Phillips. United in marriage to Rev. Oliver "Doyle" Lamb on February 22, 1947 in Star City, AR. Rockford area resident since 1956, coming from Forrest City, AR. Employed as an LPN with Swedish American Hospital for over 20 years. During that time, she was awarded the Employee of the Year Award twice. Margie was very active and involved in all the church activities including having taught herself to play the piano to be the church pianist. She found great enjoyment in camping and fishing with all of her grandchildren and family. Survived by her children, Linda (Mylon) Ballard, Doyle "Wayne" (Shirley) Lamb and Charlie Lamb; several loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; siblings, Royce Phillips, Bobby Joe Phillips, Dorothy Logue and Pat Gaines. Predeceased by her parents; Husband, Doyle; siblings, Carlton and Faye. Special thanks to the staff of Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center and to Northern Illinois Hospice for all of their loving care. Private Family Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Margie's name to the Fairhaven Good Samaritan Fund.



July 27, 2020
Linda, how we all loved your mom on the labor unit at Swedes! So many wonderful memories! Our hearts are with you.
Nancy Byczek Heitschmidt
Friend
