|
|
Margree White 1929—2019
Margree "Margie" White, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 30, 2019. She was born January 10, 1929 in Ogemaw, Arkansas the daughter of James and Eva Gage. Margree lived 70 years in Rockford coming from Camden, Arkansas. She married Willie White, December 25, 1947, he preceded her in death. Margree was employed by Ingersoll Milling Company many years before retiring. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, serving as former member of the Majestic Choir, Mothers Board and Deaconess. Margree was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School in Camden, Arkanas.
Margree leaves to cherish many loving memories, her daughter, Michele White (Ernest) McIntosh; three sons, William (Aida), Prentice (Beverly) and Michael (Mia) White; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and two daughters, W. Margret Bracy-Iverson and Juanita Shelton and four grandchildren.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Ave. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019