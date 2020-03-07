|
Marguerite Francis "Sally" LaMonica 1928—2020
Marguerite Francis 'Sally' LaMonica , 91, of Rockford passed away Mar 5th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Chicago November 5th, 1928, daughter of Douglas & Marguerite Dorothy Hess. Sally graduated Austin High School in 1945.
Sally married the love of her life, Mike LaMonica on July 2nd, 1949 in Chicago.
Sally's life took her from Chicago, IL, then to Mt Prospect, IL, Kirkwood, MO, Arlington Heights, IL, Wayzata, MN, Bloomfield Hills, MI, Deerfield, IL, Woodland Hills, CA, Chesterfield, MO, and finally Rockford, IL
Sally was the glue that helped our family stay together with so many moving parts... while Mike Sr was on the road leading a corporation, Sally was busy leading our family. She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost, and loved her children tirelessly, and especially loved her role as "Nana." On any given day she was our logistics specialist, our human resources director, our Secretary of Education, our transportation coordinator and finally our family boss! What a team they made.
Sally was a master bridge player with Mike. Sally LOVED to cook big meals for the family. For an evening beverage It was either a wine spritzer, or a glass of Chardonnay... "toot a toot!" Anyone that knew Sally knew she often called for a "shot & beer!" but yet, she never actually ordered a shot! Mike & Sally enjoyed their winters in the desert of Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage area in Southern California.
Sally was diagnosed with and battled Alzheimer's for the past 10 years, with dignity and grace.
Sally is joining her soul mate of 70 years, Mike LaMonica Sr just 10 weeks to the day, after his passing. She was the beating heart of our family. She was a remarkable woman, by every definition.
She will be truly missed by those who loved her most, children: Mike (Kathy) LaMonica, Jr., Marjie (Larry) LaMonica-Malizio, Mitch (Kim) LaMonica, Rick (Jillian) LaMonica; grandchildren, Carly, M.J. (Anna), Jessie (Ryan), Shawn (Lara), Todd (Kristi), Lacee, Lindsey, Lexi, Matthew ad Mason; great-grandchildren, Cole, Evan, Adelyn, Jack and Claire; sister, Diane Wurtz; nieces and nephews, Doug (Cody) Wurtz, Scott (Traci) Wurtz, Rhonda (Joel) Tomlinson and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by her husband, parents and daughter, Maria Lynn LaMonica.
Funeral arrangements are closed to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation, in Sally's name.
May she rest in eternal peace. Arrangements were completed by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.fitzgerald funeralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020