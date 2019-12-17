|
Marguerite "Maggie" G. Nye 1941—2019
Marguerite "Maggie" G. Nye, 78, passed away in her sleep at home Monday, December 16, 2019 after a long illness. Maggie was born on April 29, 1941 to E. Kevin and Marguerite (Peltier) Glynn in Chicago, Illinois. In 1959, she graduated from Aquinas Dominican High School and in 1964 she graduated from the University of Iowa with her B.A. in sociology. She was an Illinois Licensed Social Worker and worked for the Rochelle Community Hospital and Serenity Hospice. On June 9, 1964, Maggie married Philip Hastings Nye, Jr. in Chicago, Illinois.
Maggie served on the Ogle County Board from 1982-1992 and again from 2008-2018. She is believed to be the first elected woman to have served on the Board. During her service, she served as Chairman of the Juvenile and Probation Committee, Chairman of the H.E.W. Committee and the Courthouse Restoration Committee. Maggie was a member of St. Bride's Episcopal Church in Oregon, IL, a member of the Rochelle Community Hospital Auxiliary and a member of many boards including CASA Board, Village of Progress Board, Shining Star Board, the Ogle County Drug Court Advisory Board and the HOPE Board.
She was an avid reader, accomplished oil painter and enjoyed traveling with her husband, Phil. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Glynn.
Maggie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Phil Nye, Jr.; three children: Marguerite (James) Conboy of Denver, CO, Philip Nye, III of St. Louis, MO and Mose (Michelle) Nye of Park Ridge, IL; brother, Mose (Doreen) Glynn of Palos Heights, IL; sister, Karen (Larry) Glynn of Du Quoin, IL; and five grandsons: William Conboy, Philip Nye, IV, Mose Nye, Jr., Jack Nye and Charles Nye.
The visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 21 at St. Bride's Episcopal Church, 1000 Rt. 64 West, Oregon, IL with Father Eldred George officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Maggie's memory to St. Bride's Episcopal Church, Village of Progress Foundation, P.O. Box 418, Oregon, IL 61061 or HOPE of Ogle County, P.O. Box 131, Rochelle, IL 61068. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019