Marguerite "Peggy" H. Day 1955—2020
Marguerite "Peggy" H. Day, 65, Rockton, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in her home. She was born April 20, 1955, in Rockford, the daughter of F. Mark and Dolores (Thornton) Day. Peggy was a graduate of Boylan Catholic High School. She worked as a warehouse technician at Owens-Corning for many years. She was a past member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Peggy was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed the company of her 4-legged friend, Buscuit. She loved spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephew. Special thanks to her sister, Mary Ann, for the loving care she provided Peggy during her illness and to Mercy Health at Home for their kind and compassionate care.
Survived by her 3 brothers and her sister, Mark C. Day of Rockford, Mary Ann Day of Rockton, Gary Day of Machesney Park, and Chuck (Lori) Day of Rockton; her nephew, Ryan (Sarah) Day of Tasmania, Australia and their 2 children, Maddox and Claudia; her nieces, Monica (Adam) Boebel of Rockford, and their 2 children, Chantel and Starr; and Emily Day of Chicago. Predeceased by her parents and her brother, Robert Day.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Av. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
